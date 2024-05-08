Frimpong Manso aims for GPL survival with Bibiani Goldstars

Frimpong Manso

Frimpong Manso, the coach of Bibiani Goldstars, is determined to ensure that his team survives in the Ghana Premier League by the end of the season.

Currently sitting in ninth place on the table with 40 points after 29 matches, Manso has his sights set on leading Bibiani Goldstars to avoid relegation.



He emphasized that their focus is not on setting targets, but rather on what they can do to maintain their status in the league and prepare for the next season.



With five games remaining in the campaign, Bibiani Goldstars will face Nsoatreman FC in matchday 30 next week.

This weekend, there will be no Ghana Premier League games due to the FA Cup semifinals taking place at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.



Manso took over as coach during the first round of the league, replacing Michael Osei due to poor results.