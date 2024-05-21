Frimpong Manso wins GPL April coach of the Month

Frimpong Manso

Stephen Frimpong Manso, the coach of Bibiani GoldStars, has been selected as the Coach of the Month for April in the Ghana Premier League.

He surpassed other contenders such as Ibrahim Tanko of Accra Lions, Nurudeen Amadu of FC Samartex, Maxwell Konadu of Nsoatreman, and Paa Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities to clinch the award.



Under the guidance of the former Asante Kotoko coach, GoldStars achieved three victories, one draw, and one loss in five matches throughout April.

As a result of his outstanding performance, Frimpong Manso will receive a 42-inch NASCO television set from ElectroLand Ghana Limited.



In addition, GoldStars has now risen to the 11th position in the Ghana Premier League standings. They are scheduled to face Dreams FC at the Duns Park on Sunday.