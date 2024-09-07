Fritz ends 15-year wait for American male Slam finalist

Taylor Fritz will be competing in a first Grand Slam final

Source: BBC

Taylor Fritz made history by becoming the first American man in 15 years to reach a Grand Slam singles final, defeating fellow American Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling five-set match at the US Open.

After a challenging start, Fritz rallied to win 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in New York.

The last American man to secure a major singles title was Andy Roddick, who won the US Open in 2003. Roddick also holds the distinction of being the last American man to compete in a Grand Slam singles final, having done so at Wimbledon in 2009 and at the US Open in 2006.



