From crossing hands to taking a seat - Kudus explains new celebration style

Kudus has gone from crossing hands to 'taking a breath' on ad boards

Mohammed Kudus has spoken for the first time about his new goal celebration style where he runs over to sit on the advertisement boards after scoring.

The Black Stars player had reason to do so twice (sit on the ad boards) after bagging a brace on December 17, 2023; in West Ham's 3-0 victory over Wolves.



In an interview with musician and staunch West Ham fan, Guvna B; the question about what motivated his new celebration and what it means came up.



Kudus after a bout of laughter retorted that it meant nothing and that he was simply taking a breath.



"Obviously when you get to this level and you do stuff and people try to read like deeper meanings into it, this don’t mean anything. I’m just taking a deep breath," he stated.



Before the ad board celebration, Kudus was known to cross his hand in an X format over his chest or head whenever he scored in his early days at West Ham and through the better time of his time with Ajax.

He has become an instant hit with the London side, putting in massive performances and banging in the goals in all competitions.



Watch a clip of his interview below:





Mohammed Kudus says the new celebration is just him taking a deep breath ???? pic.twitter.com/8M3LJCx4Ko — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 17, 2023

SARA

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.