Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

From 'little doubts' to topping table - Adams on Torino move

Che Adams Joined Torino In The Summer After Five Years At Southampton.png Che Adams joined Torino in the summer after five years at Southampton

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Che Adams celebrated winning the Derbyshire Senior Cup in front of 694 spectators.

A decade earlier, at just 17, he played a crucial role in Ilkeston's 2-0 victory over Glossop North End, earning a penalty in the second half to secure the trophy.

Now, after a remarkable journey from the Northern Premier League to northern Italy, which included stints in Sheffield, Birmingham, and Southampton, he made his Serie A debut for Torino in a thrilling 2-2 match against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Read full article

Source: BBC