Fulham make £20m bid for Man Utd's McTominay

Scott McTominay

Source: BBC

Manchester United received a £20 million bid from Fulham for midfielder Scott McTominay, following a previous interest from West Ham.

While manager Erik ten Hag expressed his pleasure with McTominay, he did not confirm the 27-year-old's future at the club.



United is looking to generate funds for new signings, especially after injuries to defender Leny Yoro and striker Rasmus Hojlund.

McTominay, seeking regular first-team play, made 32 Premier League appearances last season, mostly as a substitute, and started in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City. He recently played as a number 10 in a pre-season win against Real Betis.



