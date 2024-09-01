Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Full fixtures and results: U-20 Women's World Cup, Colombia 2024

WomensScreenshot 2024 09 01 162802.png The opening match kicked off on August 31

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: www.cafonline.com

Four African nations—Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, and Nigeria—are set to compete in the 11th FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

The month-long tournament will feature matches at Bogotá's El Campín Stadium, which hosted the 2011 final, and other venues including Medellín's Atanasio Girardot and Bogotá's El Techo.

The opening match kicked off on August 31, with the final scheduled for September 22.

Read full article

Source: www.cafonline.com