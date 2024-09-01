Full fixtures and results: U-20 Women's World Cup, Colombia 2024

The opening match kicked off on August 31

Four African nations—Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, and Nigeria—are set to compete in the 11th FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

The month-long tournament will feature matches at Bogotá's El Campín Stadium, which hosted the 2011 final, and other venues including Medellín's Atanasio Girardot and Bogotá's El Techo.

The opening match kicked off on August 31, with the final scheduled for September 22.



