Fullkrug scores late as Germany draw with Switzerland

Germany rescue late draw against Switzerland to win Group A

Source: BBC

Niclas Fullkrug rescued Germany with a late equaliser against Switzerland, securing a draw and topping Group A.

The Swiss were close to victory with an early goal from Dan Ndoye, but Fullkrug's header changed the outcome.



Germany's unbeaten streak in Euro 2024 continued, leading to celebrations from the home fans.

Despite the setback, Switzerland advanced to the knockout stages after defending solidly throughout the match.



Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann believed the point was earned through their risky but rewarding efforts.



