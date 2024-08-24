Sports

GFA Awards 2024: Celebrating football excellence on September 2 at Wan-Shi Gardens

Ghana Football Association2.png Ghana Football Association

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially declared that the esteemed GFA Awards 2024 will be held on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the elegant Wan-Shi Gardens in Accra.

