GFA Exco stands for Ghana Football, not for individual clubs – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has firmly asserted that the Executive Council prioritizes the overall welfare of Ghanaian football rather than favoring specific clubs within the nation.

During a press conference held in Sunyani on Friday, August 9, the President emphasized that every decision made by the association is aimed at benefiting football as a whole in Ghana.



“I advocate for Ghana football. The Executive Council advocates for Ghana football, not for individual clubs. All policies and decisions we implement are intended for the collective benefit,” stated Kurt Okraku during the briefing.



Additionally, the Ghana FA President revealed that his administration is committed to enhancing the National Division One League to elevate its prominence.

In this regard, he mentioned that the Executive Council is actively pursuing the goal of broadcasting the Division One League on television.



“The vision of the Executive Council of the GFA is to ensure that the National Division One League is televised. We are diligently working towards this objective,” Kurt Okraku remarked.