GFA President: Concerns raised by the Save Ghana Football Protest were already been addressed

Kurti .png Kurt Okraku

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), stated that the concerns raised during the Save Ghana Football protest were already being addressed by the GFA.

During his appearance before the Parliamentary Select Committee on September 30, 2024, Okraku responded to the petition from the protesters, which called for urgent reforms to reclaim Ghana's football supremacy in Africa.

He mentioned, "Typically, I wouldn’t respond because many involved in this protest are our collaborators," highlighting that the demonstrators had direct communication with GFA officials.

While he recognized their issues, he expressed disappointment that they chose to protest publicly rather than engage in the available dialogue channels.

