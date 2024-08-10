Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has underscored the necessity of effective financial management and innovation at the club level to rekindle interest in domestic leagues.

During the GFA's Meet the Press event in Sunyani on Friday, August 9, Okraku expressed concern over the notable decline in league attendance, highlighting that even marquee matchups, such as those between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, have struggled to attract spectators.



"At the club level, every financial contribution is significant," Okraku remarked, encouraging clubs to adopt strategic approaches to provide engaging football experiences. The press conference, conducted at the Eusbett Hotel, allowed Okraku to discuss methods by which clubs can improve the appeal of their matches.

Throughout the event, Okraku reiterated his administration's commitment to advancing football in the nation. He also announced plans to engage in a series of discussions with key stakeholders, particularly the Regional Football Association, as well as clubs from the Premier, Women’s, and Division One Leagues.