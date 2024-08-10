Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

GFA President Kurt Okraku: "No money is small money" - clubs urged to boost league appeal

Kurt Okraku 2256 Kurt Okraku

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has underscored the necessity of effective financial management and innovation at the club level to rekindle interest in domestic leagues.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live