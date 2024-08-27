GFA President Kurt Okraku breaks ground on 40-bed accommodation project at Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence

Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), today marked the commencement of construction for a 40-bed accommodation facility at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence located in Prampram.

The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by members of the Executive Council, Congress delegates, former GFA officials such as Fred Pappoe and Emmanuel Gyimah, as well as representatives from the media.

This construction project, which is partially financed by Ghana's allocation for the 2022 World Cup, is part of a larger initiative to enhance the centre to meet international standards.



