GFA President Kurt Okraku joins Mayor of Accra to plant trees in support of Green Ghana campaign

Kurt Okraku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku participated in the tree-planting event organized by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on June 7, 2024.

The event, known as the 2024 Green Ghana Day, focused on the theme of 'Growing for a Greener Tomorrow'.



President Simeon-Okraku joined Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, and her team in planting trees near the Supreme Court of Ghana Buildings in Accra.

This initiative is part of the efforts to protect the environment and support the government's afforestation and reforestation program aimed at restoring the country's vegetation cover.



