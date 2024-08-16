GFA President Kurt Okraku outlines vision for Western Regional football

Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt Okraku met with the Western Regional Football Association in Takoradi to discuss football development.

He praised their success in youth tournaments and proposed new competitions for U15, U17, and U19 players.



Okraku emphasized the need for more financial resources and innovative fundraising and announced that the first professional referees from the 'Catch Them Young Refereeing' program will be introduced at the upcoming Congress.

He also set a new registration process for juvenile players using NHIS cards and scheduled all Division Two leagues to start in October.



