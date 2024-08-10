GFA President Kurt Okraku pledges legacy of honesty amidst transparency concerns

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has articulated his aspiration to be recognized as a leader of integrity, notwithstanding the criticisms directed at his leadership approach.

During a press conference at the GFA's Meet the Press event in Sunyani on Friday, August 9, Okraku underscored his dedication to honesty and fulfilling his commitments.



The gathering, hosted at the Eusbett Hotel, served as an opportunity for Okraku to address detractors who have raised concerns regarding his transparency in managing the association. "I wish to be remembered as a leader of great honesty who consistently upheld his promises and delivered on them whenever possible," he remarked.

Reaffirming his position, Okraku added, "This is the legacy I seek." His comments emerge amid ongoing discussions surrounding the governance of the GFA and increasing demands for enhanced transparency in its operations.