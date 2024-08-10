Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

GFA President Kurt Okraku pledges legacy of honesty amidst transparency concerns

GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has articulated his aspiration to be recognized as a leader of integrity, notwithstanding the criticisms directed at his leadership approach.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live