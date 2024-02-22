GFA President and Sports Minister visit Black Queens, reaffirm support ahead of Zambia clash

Black Queens with GFA president and Sports Minister

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Simeon-Okraku and the Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mustapha Ussif, paid a visit to the Black Queens in Accra, accompanied by Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie (Hon.) and Management Committee Chairperson, Dr. Gifty Oware Mensah.

During the visit, Mr Simeon-Okraku reassured the players of the unwavering support of the football fraternity and urged them to remain dedicated to the cause, despite the upcoming tough game against Zambia.



The MoYS, Mustapha Yusif (Hon.), also confirmed that the ministry would fulfill all promises made and clear all outstanding bonuses owed to the players.

The team captain, Portia Boakye, expressed gratitude to the President and the Hon. Minister and his delegation for visiting them. She also assured them that the team is capable enough to complete the job on Friday.



The Black Queens are scheduled to play against the Copper Queens of Zambia in the 1st leg of the third round Olympic qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium at 5:00 pm on Friday, February 23, 2024.