GFA Refereeing Department educates Elites Academy players on the rules of the game

Elite Academy players with GFA team members

The Ghana Football Association's Refereeing Department and Referees Committee have conducted an educational session on the rules of the game for the GFA Elite Academy players.

This educational session took place during a Refereeing training program when the Head of Referees at the GFA visited the Academy on April 26. The training program is an initiative led by Alex Kotey, the Head of Referees (GFA), in collaboration with the Upper East Regional Football Association [RFA].



The training session was graced by the presence of the Upper East RFA Chairman, Alhaji Tinga Salifu Shaibu Zida, and other members of the Upper East RFA.



During the training, Referees chairman Alex Kotey emphasized the importance of incorporating the Laws of the Game (LOTG) into the players' careers, highlighting that this knowledge would enhance their skills and set them apart from other players.

In his address at the Opening Ceremony of the training session, Upper East RFA Chairman Alhaji Tinga Salifu Shaibu Zida encouraged the players to take the opportunity seriously as it would have a positive impact on their future endeavours.



He also stressed the importance of discipline and dedication to their academic studies.



As per the Ghana FA statement, Elite Academy players who successfully complete the course will have the chance to officiate school games occasionally, allowing them to gain practical refereeing experience.