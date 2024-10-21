GFA and WAFU B head Kurt Okraku endorses Patrice Motsepe’s second term bid for CAF Presidency

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed his backing for Dr. Patrice Motsepe's campaign for a second term as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This support was announced at a WAFU B Zonal Union meeting, chaired by Okraku, held in Addis Ababa on October 18, 2024.

The WAFU B group, representing West African football federations, has collectively encouraged Dr. Motsepe to run again in the CAF elections, which are expected to take place on March 12, 2025.