GFA and WAFU B head Kurt Okraku endorses Patrice Motsepe’s second term bid for CAF Presidency
President Kurt Okraku with CAF executives
Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed his backing for Dr. Patrice Motsepe's campaign for a second term as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
This support was announced at a WAFU B Zonal Union meeting, chaired by Okraku, held in Addis Ababa on October 18, 2024.
The WAFU B group, representing West African football federations, has collectively encouraged Dr. Motsepe to run again in the CAF elections, which are expected to take place on March 12, 2025.