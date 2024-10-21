Sports

GFA and WAFU B head Kurt Okraku endorses Patrice Motsepe’s second term bid for CAF Presidency

Screenshot 20241021 101744.png President Kurt Okraku with CAF executives

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed his backing for Dr. Patrice Motsepe's campaign for a second term as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Source: www.ghanaweb.live