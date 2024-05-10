GFA announces Lele as official meal partner

Kurt Okraku (R) and Hussein Jaber, Group CEO of Lele Tasty Foods

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a significant partnership with Lele, naming them as their Official Meal Partner.

The collaboration, which was inaugurated by GFA President Kurt Okraku and Hussein Jaber, Group CEO of Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited, will span an initial three-year period.



As part of this partnership, Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited will provide financial contributions and product provisions to support the GFA.



The agreement includes a wide range of Lele products, such as rice, corned beef, baked beans, sunflower oil, instant noodles, milk, cornflakes, teabags, spaghetti, frozen meats, sardines, and soy sauce.



President Okraku expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, emphasizing its importance in advancing the GFA's developmental agenda.



He highlighted Lele's prominence in the Ghanaian market and the shared values between the two entities.

President Okraku assured Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited of the GFA's commitment to professionalism, integrity, and transparency, and their dedication to maximizing the value and mutual benefits of the partnership.



In response, Hussein Jaber, the Group CEO of Lele, reiterated the company's belief in the power of sports to unite communities and drive positive change.



He expressed gratitude to the GFA for the collaboration opportunity and outlined Lele's commitment to supporting football development in Ghana, as well as empowering athletes and inspiring fans.



This partnership reflects the confidence of Corporate Ghana in the leadership of the GFA. With Lele's involvement, the GFA anticipates further support from corporate entities, enabling them to achieve their goals and vision.