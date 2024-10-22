Sports

GFA announces TV schedule for 2024/25 Ghana Premier League Week 8

Screenshot 20241022 062033.png GFA has confirmed that four exciting matches will be televised during Week

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that four thrilling matches will be broadcasted during Week 8 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 22, the GFA detailed the broadcasting arrangements for the weekend's games, which will be accessible on multiple platforms, including the GFA App and Facebook.

The television schedule for the upcoming matches is as follows:

Friday, October 25

19:00 Legon Cities vs. Accra Lions (AFA TV, Metro TV, Net 2 Television, Original TV)

Sunday, October 27

15:00 Hearts of Oak vs. Gold Stars FC (AFA TV, Metro TV, Net 2 Television, Original TV)

15:00 Basake Holy Stars vs. Asante Kotoko SC (AFA TV, Metro TV, Net 2 Television, Original TV)

15:00 Aduana FC vs. Medeama SC (Globe TV).

Source: Ghanasoccernet