GFA announces venue for 30th Ordinary Session of Congress

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Committee Session

The 30th Ordinary Session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress is set to take place at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram in August.

This decision has been made in accordance with the authority given to the Executive Council under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019. According to this article, it is the responsibility of the Executive Council to determine the date and venue for Congress meetings.



As stated in the statutes, Congress meets in Ordinary Session once per football season, usually before the start of the season.



According to Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the official Convocation of Congress will be sent in writing to GFA Members at least ten (10) days before the scheduled meeting date.

This communication will include the Agenda, Activity Report, Financial Statements, Auditors' Report, and any other relevant documents.



The specific date for the upcoming congress will be decided by the Executive Council during their next meeting, ensuring that all the legal requirements for convening Congress are met.