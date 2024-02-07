GFA appoints Prof. J.K Mintah as new Technical Director

Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah

Source: Football Ghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially named Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah as its new Technical Director, a decision confirmed during a media briefing held on Wednesday in Kumasi and organized by the Football Association.

Professor Mintah takes over from Bernhard Lippert, who stepped down from the role after serving as the Technical Director for the past four years.



During Lippert's tenure, the Football Association introduced initiatives aimed at shaping the country's football landscape, including unveiling the DNA of Ghanaian football.



Professor Mintah's appointment signals a shift from his prior position as the Head of Coaching Education at the FA's Technical Directorate. In this role, he has amassed considerable experience and expertise in football development.

His leadership within the Coaching Education division has been marked by a strong dedication to nurturing talent across all levels of the sport, spanning from grassroots to elite levels.



Under his guidance, the FA's coaching programs have undergone notable improvements, providing coaches with the necessary knowledge and skills to foster player development and tactical ingenuity.



Prior to his appointment as Technical Director, Professor Mintah also served as the psychologist for the Black Stars, further enriching his understanding of the intricacies of football at the highest level.