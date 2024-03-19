GFA appoints new communication officers to help improve public image

L-R: Patrick Akoto, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, and Tophic Abdul Kadir

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has been announced as the new head of Public Relations and Strategy for the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In a statement, the GFA emphasized that this appointment reflects their dedication to improving engagement with stakeholders and the general public.



Mr. Armstrong-Mortagbe's main responsibilities will include revamping the GFA's engagement strategies and enhancing its public image. He will lead various strategic initiatives aimed at rebuilding trust, promoting transparency, and strengthening relationships within the football community and beyond.



Additionally, the GFA has appointed Patrick Akoto and Tophic Abdul Kadir (Sheikh) as Senior Managers, Communications.

This move is part of the GFA's strategic plan to enhance its communication capabilities and foster greater transparency and engagement with stakeholders.



Akoto has previously held the position of Director of Communications for the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League champions Medeama, and has been involved with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and Ghanasoccernet.



Abdul Kadir has served as the General Manager of BYF Academy, now known as Nations FC, and has been actively involved with the Division One League Board.