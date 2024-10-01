Sports

GFA appoints referees for games, not Ghana Referees Association – Referees Chairman George Saijah

George Saijah.png George Saijah

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Chairman of the Ghana Referees Association, George Saijah, has clarified that his organization does not oversee the appointment of match officials; this responsibility lies with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Saijah, a former FIFA referee, noted that the GFA assumed these duties two seasons ago, a time when the referees association previously managed them.

While he did not detail the specific levels of games for which the GFA appoints referees, it is presumed to encompass the Ghana Premier League, Women’s League, and the relevant Division One Leagues.

Source: Ghanasoccernet