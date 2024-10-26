GFA boss Kurt Okraku chairs WAFU Zone B meeting in Addis Ababa 

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, who serves as President of WAFU Zone B, led a meeting on October 20, 2024, with Presidents and General Secretaries from the seven member associations of West Africa Zone B in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This gathering took place during the 46th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe attended as a Special Guest and received a warm welcome from President Simeon-Okraku. He was joined by CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba and Sarah Makuna, Head of the Member Associations Division.



The meeting focused on strategies to support and enhance football in the West Africa Zone B region.

President Motsepe commended President Okraku for his outstanding leadership and stressed the necessity of unity among the zone's members to foster the sport's growth. He acknowledged Okraku's proactive role in supporting CAF initiatives.



This meeting underscored the collaborative efforts of both leaders to promote football development in West Africa.



President Simeon-Okraku has been engaged in numerous football development projects across the continent. Prior to the CAF General Assembly, he participated in an Executive Committee meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, reinforcing his dedication to fostering regional cooperation and advancing football at both the regional and continental levels.