GFA charges Samartex official for inciting hatred against Coach Ogum

Deredufuf These remarks came after Samartex's 1-0 loss to Kotoko

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Paul Anyaba, an official of FC Samartex 1996, for violating Section 12(4) of the GFA Disciplinary Code following inflammatory comments aimed at Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Ogum.

These remarks came after Samartex's 1-0 loss to Kotoko and raised concerns about inciting violence, especially after Samartex fans allegedly attacked Kotoko's team bus.

Anyaba's comments included threats of retaliation, which the GFA deemed inciting.

He has until October 28, 2024, to respond to the charges as tensions rise ahead of their next match.

Source: hotfmghana.com