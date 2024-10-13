Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

GFA confirms spiritual attack on Black Stars & Kudus Mohammed

Video Archive
Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made headlines by confirming reports of a spiritual attack on the Black Stars, specifically targeting key players Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live