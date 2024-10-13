GFA confirms spiritual attack on Black Stars & Kudus Mohammed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made headlines by confirming reports of a spiritual attack on the Black Stars, specifically targeting key players Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew.

This revelation comes in the wake of disappointing performances during recent international matches.



During a press conference, GFA officials indicated that the team had faced unusual challenges, attributing some of their struggles to external spiritual influences.



This assertion has sparked significant debate among fans and pundits, with many questioning the role of spirituality in sports and whether it should be acknowledged publicly.

The GFA emphasized the need for unity and focus among the players as they prepare for upcoming qualifiers. The announcement aims to rally support for the team and reinforce their commitment to overcoming these challenges.



As the Black Stars look to reclaim their form, this unusual admission has stirred conversation about the intersection of sports, culture, and belief systems in Ghanaian football.