GFA executive council members to interact with media on Feb. 7

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, there will be an interactive session between the media and the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The forthcoming media event will witness the presence of President Simeon-Okraku, Executive Council Members, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, several Departmental and Committee heads, and other prominent officials of the Ghana Football Association.



They will be available to engage with the media and discuss various technical aspects related to football administration and governance in Ghana.

The upcoming edition is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 9 am at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi.