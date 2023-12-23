GFA expresses sympathy to Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its deepest sympathies to Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the wake of the devastating inferno that engulfed the club's hostel this past Friday.

The Competitions Department has postponed the teams’ Matchday 8 and 9 games against Tamale Super Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy as well as their outstanding game against Northern Ladies until further notice.

New dates will be communicated in due course for the outstanding matches to be honored. The reigning champions are top of the table in the Northern Zone with 16 points having gone six games without defeat since their return from the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote D'Ivoire where they finished fourth in the tournament.



The GFA is in touch with the leadership of the club in this trying time as they work their way back to the field for the rest of the season.