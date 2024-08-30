GFA keen to support Black Stars to produce good performances - Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, the Head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed a strong commitment to ensuring that the Black Stars achieve favorable outcomes.

The senior national team is scheduled to commence their training camp on Monday, September 2, in Accra, in preparation for their initial two matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger next month.

Ghana will face Angola on Thursday, September 5, at the Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a match against Niger on September 9 in Morocco, marking their first two encounters in Group F.