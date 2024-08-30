Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

GFA keen to support Black Stars to produce good performances - Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Black Stars 2025 Groupp.png Black Stars

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, the Head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed a strong commitment to ensuring that the Black Stars achieve favorable outcomes.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live