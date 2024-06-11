Sports

Sports
GFA leader Kurt Okraku expresses gratitude to Black Stars players after back-to-back victories in World Cup qualifiers

GFA President 65432 Kurt Okraku, GFA President

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has expressed his appreciation to the Black Stars players for their consecutive victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The team's back-to-back wins have significantly improved their chances of qualifying for the prestigious tournament, which will be held in Mexico, USA, and Canada.

In their first match, Ghana secured a 2-1 victory against Mali, with Jordan Ayew scoring the winning goal after coming off the bench.

In their second match, Ayew celebrated his 100th appearance for the Black Stars by scoring a hat-trick in their 4-3 triumph over Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Source: Footballghana