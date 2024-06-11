GFA leader Kurt Okraku expresses gratitude to Black Stars players after back-to-back victories in World Cup qualifiers
Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has expressed his appreciation to the Black Stars players for their consecutive victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The team's back-to-back wins have significantly improved their chances of qualifying for the prestigious tournament, which will be held in Mexico, USA, and Canada.
In their first match, Ghana secured a 2-1 victory against Mali, with Jordan Ayew scoring the winning goal after coming off the bench.
In their second match, Ayew celebrated his 100th appearance for the Black Stars by scoring a hat-trick in their 4-3 triumph over Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.
