GFA partners with Radio Univers to promote women's football festival

GFA partners with Radio Univers to support women's empowerment and gender inclusivity

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Radio Univers (105.7FM) are collaborating to promote the upcoming Women's Football Festival at the University of Ghana stadium in Legon on June 8th.

Radio Univers, a campus radio station that caters to the university community and its surroundings, strongly supports women's empowerment and gender inclusivity.



The station has committed to using its sports shows and other programming to generate excitement for the two main women's cup final matches that will be held during the festival.

These matches include the Women's FA Cup Final between Army Ladies and Police Ladies at 4:00 pm, followed by the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League final between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies at 7:00 pm.



Read full article