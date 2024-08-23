GFA president Kurt Okraku in Ivory Coast to watch WAFU Zone Women's CL final

Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association and concurrently the president of WAFU Zone B, has arrived in Ivory Coast for the finals of the 2024 WAFU B CAF Women's Champions League, scheduled for Friday, August 23, 2024.

During his visit, President Okraku engaged in discussions with Phillip Tchere, the Executive Director of Zone B, and Armand Désiré Gohourou, the Executive Director of the Fédération Ivoirienne de Football (FIF), regarding the current status of the WAFU B Secretariat and the preparations for forthcoming competitions.



The President is set to witness the final match between Nigeria's Edo Queens and Ainonvi FC from Benin, which will take place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké. Ainonvi FC reached the final after a narrow 1-0 victory against Burkina Faso's A.O Etincelle, while Edo Queens secured their spot with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the host team, Inter D'Abidjan.

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, President Okraku attended the third-place match, where Inter D'Abidjan triumphed over A.O Etincelle with a score of 1-0, thereby earning the bronze medal.