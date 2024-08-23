Sports

GFA president Kurt Okraku in Ivory Coast to watch WAFU Zone Women's CL final

GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association and concurrently the president of WAFU Zone B, has arrived in Ivory Coast for the finals of the 2024 WAFU B CAF Women's Champions League, scheduled for Friday, August 23, 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live