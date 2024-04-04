GFA president highlights role of Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence

Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has emphasized the significant role played by the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in the advancement of football in the country.

He stated that the vision of rectifying the fundamental aspects of the country's football begins at this technical center.



During his visit to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, located in the Greater Accra Region, Kurt Okraku revealed this information.



"I express my gratitude to you for your unwavering commitment to the Football Association's vision. The process of 'fixing the fundamentals' truly commences at the technical center, where all our administrative and technical training takes place," quoted Kurt Okraku on the GFA website.

The head of the Ghana FA further added, "I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my appreciation to two of our longest-serving staff members at the Centre, Mr. Augustus Addico and Mr. John Ogoe Baidoo, for their dedicated service to the center throughout their tenure in our football community."



Since assuming the role of GFA president, Mr. Okraku has implemented measures to enhance the center.



His administration is actively working towards transforming the training hub into a world-class facility.