GFA re-appoints Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach

Otto Addo will be in charge of Black Stars' two friendly matches in Morocco this month

After an extensive two-month search for the next coach of the Black Stars, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has selected Otto Addo as the new head coach.

Addo, who previously served as caretaker manager and led the team to the World Cup in Qatar, returns to a team that recently exited the AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire at the group stage.



GFA President Kurt Okraku confirmed Addo's appointment, praising his performance during the interview process and highlighting his high rating by the search committee.



Okraku noted that while there were many qualified applicants for the job, Addo stood out for his vision and plans to transform the team in a short period, given the team's current circumstances.



"The committee was overly satisfied with Otto's vision and what he intends to do with the Black Stars within the short period of time, so we settled on him as the best man for the job," Okraku stated.

Addo's appointment comes as the GFA aims to rejuvenate and strengthen the national team ahead of future competitions.



The Black Stars is scheduled to play two friendly matches in Morocco in March 2024. The first match will be against Nigeria on March 22nd, followed by a match against Uganda on March 26th.



These matches will be crucial in helping the team test their tactics and build cohesion under their new coach, Otto Addo, as they prepare for future competitions.