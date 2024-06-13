Sports

GFA referees manager Alex Kotey optimistic about officiating improvement in Ghana Premier League

Alex Kotey Shared His Evaluation Of Officiating Throughout The 2023 2024 GPL Season Alex Kotey (middle) shared his evaluation of officiating throughout the 2023/2024 GPL season

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

GFA referees manager Alex Kotey provided an assessment of officiating in the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season, noting a positive start with room for improvement in the future.

Speaking at the Ghana Football Awards Launch, Kotey mentioned overall satisfaction with officiating standards but also recognized a decrease in quality during the middle of the season.

He emphasized the need for continuous improvement and expressed optimism for better officiating in the upcoming year.

