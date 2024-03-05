GFA set to launch girls' football pathway policy

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is preparing to launch a policy that outlines the career pathway for female footballers, under the name of the Girl's football pathway policy.

This initiative follows the successful launch of the Women's Football strategy and the Ghana Football DNA documents last year.



According to GFA President, Kurt Okraku, the association is currently planning the launch of the Girls' football pathway policy.



He stated that the organization has invested in Girls' football and the policy will be introduced in the coming days to provide clarity on the career pathway for female footballers.



He explains that there is currently no structure in place for girls who want to play football, as there is no COLTS football for girls, and they have to find their way to Division One League football, regardless of age.

Mr Okraku emphasized the importance of establishing a clear pathway for girls, which will be made public in the next few days.



In addition, a U-15 tournament will be held in May, June, and July to provide young girls with more opportunities to realize their dreams of playing football.



Mr Okraku also highlighted the achievements of the Black Queens and the Princesses, who have qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and the U-20 Women's World Cup, respectively.