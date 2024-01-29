GFA sets February 2 as application deadline for Black Stars head coach

Ghana Football Association (GFA)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) committee, responsible for appointing a new head coach for the Black Stars, has officially announced February 2 as the deadline for the submission of applications to fill the vacant position.

The GFA committee has outlined five criteria that prospective coaches must meet, with a prerequisite being a minimum of 15 years of coaching experience to be considered for the role of Black Stars head coach.



The communication from the GFA comes in the wake of Lawyer Ace Ankomah declining to serve as a member of the five-person committee responsible for selecting the new Black Stars head coach. Other committee members include Ghanaian football legend Opoku Nti, sports psychologist Professor Kwame Mintah, and GFA Vice President Mark Addo, who serves as the committee chairman.

The decision to find a new head coach follows the dismissal of Chris Hughton from the Black Stars coaching role. Hughton's tenure ended after overseeing a disappointing performance at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire, resulting in Ghana's first-round exit from the tournament.