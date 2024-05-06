GFA sets September 6 for 2024/2025 GPL kickoff

Ghana Football Association (GFA)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season will commence on September 6.

Scheduled to end on June 16, 2024, the current season will pave the way for the upcoming league, with opening matches slated to run from September 6 to September 9, 2024, across all nine Premier League centers.



The decision follows the approval of the 2024-25 football season plan by the GFA Executive Council.



This move aligns with previous commitments to clubs, as the kickoff month mirrors that of the current season, which began on September 15, 2023.

The early announcement aims to provide clubs, players, and stakeholders with ample time to prepare for what promises to be an exciting and action-packed season.



The GFA intends to release the full calendar and fixtures for the entire season in due course.