GFA supports Volta FA with 500 footballs

Ghana Football Association (GFA)

Through the FIFA Forward program, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has supplied the Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA) with 500 footballs to support grassroots football development in the Volta Region.

The RFA plans to distribute the footballs to seventy-three (73) Division Two clubs, 14 Women Division One League clubs, and nineteen District Football Associations. These clubs will use the footballs to support Division Three and juvenile clubs, respectively.



At the 29th Session of the GFA Congress, Mr. Kurt Okraku, the GFA President, announced that an amount of $100,000 has been allocated via the FIFA Forward program. This amount will be used to purchase footballs for the various Regional Leagues to improve and support Regional Leagues across Ghana.

The FIFA Forward program provides 360-degree, tailor-made support for football development across the country.



In addition to the footballs, the Regional FA has also received basic referee equipment to improve the development of Catch Them Young Referees in the region.