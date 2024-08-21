GFA unveils fixtures for 2024/25 Women’s Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the fixtures for the 2024/25 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, which is scheduled to commence on Friday, October 18, 2024.

This season's competition will once again be organized into two distinct zones: Northern and Southern, showcasing an array of exciting matchups. Enthusiasts throughout the nation are keen to observe the thrilling contests among leading women’s football clubs as they compete for the championship title.



In the Northern Zone, Kumasi Sports Academy will face Supreme Ladies in their inaugural match, while Dreamz Ladies will visit Tamale Super Ladies. Northern Ladies are set to compete against FC Savannah, and Fosu Royal Ladies will take on Sung Shinning Ladies. Additionally, Prisons Ladies will meet Ampem Darkoa Ladies on the first matchday of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.



In the Southern Zone, Ladystrikers FC will host Police Ladies, while Hasaacas Ladies will entertain Berry Ladies. Soccer Intellectuals will travel to face Army Ladies, Epiphany Warriors will challenge Faith Ladies, and Jonina Ladies will welcome Halifax Queens on the opening matchday.



The first round of the season is slated to begin during the weekend of October 18-21, 2024, concluding on the weekend of January 24-27, 2025. The second round will commence from January 31 to February 3, 2025, and will wrap up on the weekend of April 11-14, 2025.

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will also observe a break in anticipation of the National Elections on December 7, 2024, allowing players and officials to travel nationwide to fulfill their civic duties.



Additional rest periods throughout the season will include breaks for Christmas and New Year, along with scheduled dates for the 2024/25 Women’s FA Cup matches.



The championship match between the winners of the Northern and Southern Zones is scheduled for the weekend of May 2-5, 2025. The early completion of the league in May will significantly benefit the eventual champion in the WAFU B Champions League qualifying competition.



Complete fixtures for the 2024-25 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League will be provided.