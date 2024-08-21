Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

GFA unveils fixtures for 2024/25 Women’s Premier League season

Hassacas Ladies.png GFA unveils fixtures for 2024/25 Women’s GPL

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the fixtures for the 2024/25 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, which is scheduled to commence on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live