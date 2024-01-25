GFA unveils roadmap for new Black Stars coach, forms 5-member search team

Ghana Football Association (GFA)

Source: GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the roadmap to hire the next Black Stars coach and named a five-member search committee to evaluate and recommend a candidate to the Executive Council for approval.

This is after Chris Hughton was relieved of his duties as coach of the Black Stars on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.



The search committee will be chaired by Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mark Addo. Legal Practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) will act as Vice Chairman of the search committee, with Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as members.



The search committee has three weeks to recommend the next Black Stars coach to the Executive Council for approval.



According to the GFA a detailed job description for the head coach position of the Black Stars will be published soon. However, an abbreviated version of the criteria for the selection of the next head coach are as follows:



1.The potential Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Team or Club Football

2.Must have a football philosophy that aligns or compliments our DNA



3.Must hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years coaching experience



4.Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent



5.Proven disciplinarian, tactician and leadership skills