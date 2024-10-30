GFA will do whatever it takes to raise standard of facilities at Prampram – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has pledged to improve the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

The GFA plans to utilize a portion of Ghana's 2022 World Cup prize money to upgrade this facility, which is central to its coaching education initiatives.



A new 40-bed accommodation facility is in the works, primarily intended for national teams, particularly the senior men's team, the Black Stars.



This accommodation is designed to meet four-star quality standards, similar to those used by teams during training camps.



Okraku has ambitious plans to transform the area into a modern sports complex that will develop and highlight local talent.

He stated, "The FA will do whatever it takes to raise the standards of the facility we have here," expressing optimism about the ongoing improvements.



He emphasized that while the facility is still a work in progress, it already offers a promising environment with high-quality accommodation.



The GFA is also committed to further investments, including the construction of a new multipurpose court.



Additionally, it has been reported that the GFA is renting out the accommodation facilities to the public.