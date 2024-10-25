Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

GHALCA chief Kudjoe Fianoo survives EXCO impeachment after intervention by former chair Alhaji Ali Raji

Kudjoe Fianoo4 Kudjoe Fianoo

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alhaji Ali Raji, the former Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), intervened to prevent a possible impeachment of current chairman Kudjoe Fianoo, who faced backlash for allegedly undermining the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live