GHALCA chief Kudjoe Fianoo survives EXCO impeachment after intervention by former chair Alhaji Ali Raji

Alhaji Ali Raji, the former Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), intervened to prevent a possible impeachment of current chairman Kudjoe Fianoo, who faced backlash for allegedly undermining the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

Raji, a respected figure in Ghanaian football, is credited with facilitating a resolution between discontented Executive Council members and Fianoo, following his recent critical remarks about the GFA leader.



GHALCA publicly acknowledged Raji's efforts in an official statement released on October 24, 2024, distancing themselves from Fianoo's controversial media comments aimed at Okraku.



The club's welfare body expressed their frustration with Fianoo's impeachment intentions against the GFA President, criticizing his negative stance and asserting that they would not permit him to use the organization for personal grievances.

They labeled his behavior as detrimental, especially during a challenging time for the Black Stars amid their poor performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Critics have pointed out that since taking office in 2017, Fianoo has diminished the club's welfare body, citing his failures in organizing GHALCA competitions and neglecting the clubs' welfare.



Last week, he announced plans to campaign against the elected GFA President, coinciding with the Black Stars' struggles in the qualifiers.