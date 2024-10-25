Sports

GHALCA denounces Kudjoe Fianoo's impeachment plot against GFA President Kurt Okraku

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku222.png Kurt Okraku

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has clarified its position regarding Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo's recent attempts to remove the elected President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live