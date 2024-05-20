GPL: Aduana FC secure 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak FC suffered another defeat after losing their last match

Hearts of Oak experienced their second consecutive defeat at home, losing 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in a matchweek 30 clash of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

In their previous home game, the Phobians also suffered a 1-0 loss to Accra Lions before bouncing back with a 3-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture.



This defeat leaves Hearts of Oak in 12th place on the league table with 38 points, sitting five points clear of the relegation zone and 17 points behind leaders Samartex.



Kelvin Obeng scored the lone goal within eleven minutes, surprising the home crowd and securing the win for the visiting team.

This victory marks Aduana FC's first win in four games, propelling them to third place with 46 points, nine points adrift from the top.



In their upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture, Aduana will host Nsoatreman at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park, while Hearts of Oak will face Asante Kotoko away next weekend in the highly anticipated Super Clash.