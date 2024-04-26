GPL: Asante Kotoko to face Medeama without eight key players

Kotoko players gear up to face Medeama this Saturday

Asante Kotoko is gearing up for a challenging match against reigning champions Medeama at Akoon Park in Tarkwa in the current Ghana Premier League.

However, they will have to face this tough task without the presence of eight regular players.



After a hard-earned win against Samartex last weekend, the Porcupine Warriors are now focusing on maintaining their momentum as they prepare to take on Medeama this coming Saturday.



Medeama has an impressive unbeaten run at their Tarkwa stronghold in their last 10 Premier League games, making the challenge even greater for Kotoko.



Unfortunately, Kotoko's preparations have been disrupted by the absence of key players for various reasons.

Midfielder Richmond Lamptey and left-back John Tedeku are out due to injuries, while winger Isaac Oppong's participation is uncertain due to illness.



Goalkeepers Ibrahim Danlad, Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed, and Peter Amidu Acquah are currently being evaluated by the medical team after missing training sessions.



Midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena is still on the road to recovery, joining versatile midfielder Sherif Mohammed, who is also recovering from surgery, on the sidelines for this crucial match.