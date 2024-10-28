Sports

GPL: Basake Holy Stars 1-1 Asante Kotoko

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko's quest for a fourth straight win came to an end with a challenging 1-1 draw against Basake Holy Stars at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Stadium in Nzema Anyinase on Sunday afternoon.

