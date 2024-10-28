Sports

GPL: Bibiani Goldstars secure 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak

Screenshot 20241028 071559.png Bibiani Goldstars

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bibiani Goldstars FC maintained their strong performance in the Ghana Premier League with a narrow 1-0 win against Hearts of Oak at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

